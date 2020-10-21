CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

400 FPUS51 KOKX 210746

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

CTZ009-212030-

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of

dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less

at times. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ005-212030-

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of

dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less

at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ010-212030-

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-212030-

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ011-212030-

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ007-212030-

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ012-212030-

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ008-212030-

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of dense

fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather