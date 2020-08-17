CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

Southern Fairfield-

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fairfield-

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New London-

348 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

