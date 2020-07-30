CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
CTZ009-302015-
Southern Fairfield-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
CTZ005-302015-
Northern Fairfield-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
CTZ010-302015-
Southern New Haven-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
CTZ006-302015-
Northern New Haven-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
CTZ011-302015-
Southern Middlesex-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
CTZ007-302015-
Northern Middlesex-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
CTZ012-302015-
Southern New London-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
CTZ008-302015-
Northern New London-
325 AM EDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
