CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

Southern Fairfield-

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Fairfield-

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern New Haven-

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New Haven-

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern New London-

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern New London-

313 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with numerous showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

