CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

Southern Fairfield-

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern Fairfield-

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Southern New Haven-

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern New London-

402 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

