CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

Southern Fairfield-

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Fairfield-

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New Haven-

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New London-

400 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

