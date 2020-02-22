CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

Northern Fairfield-

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then

light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then

light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern New Haven-

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New Haven-

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern New London-

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New London-

322 AM EST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

