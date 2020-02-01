CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

800 FPUS51 KOKX 010830

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

CTZ005-012115-

Northern Fairfield-

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

CTZ009-012115-

Southern Fairfield-

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-012115-

Northern New Haven-

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

CTZ010-012115-

Southern New Haven-

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-012115-

Northern Middlesex-

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ011-012115-

Southern Middlesex-

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-012115-

Northern New London-

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ012-012115-

Southern New London-

330 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

