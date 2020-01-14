CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

_____

942 FPUS51 KOKX 140847 CCA

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product...CORRECTED

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

CTZ005-142130-

Northern Fairfield-

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ009-142130-

Southern Fairfield-

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ006-142130-

Northern New Haven-

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ010-142130-

Southern New Haven-

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in

the evening. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ007-142130-

Northern Middlesex-

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ011-142130-

Southern Middlesex-

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ008-142130-

Northern New London-

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ012-142130-

Southern New London-

347 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather