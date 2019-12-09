CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
Northern Fairfield-
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Fairfield-
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern New Haven-
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern New Haven-
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to
around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Middlesex-
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows around
30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Middlesex-
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into
the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern New London-
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern New London-
417 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Much cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
