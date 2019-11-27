CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

_____

137 FPUS51 KOKX 270826

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

CTZ005-272130-

Northern Fairfield-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ009-272130-

Southern Fairfield-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ006-272130-

Northern New Haven-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-272130-

Southern New Haven-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-272130-

Northern Middlesex-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-272130-

Southern Middlesex-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

$$

CTZ008-272130-

Northern New London-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Cold with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-272130-

Southern New London-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather