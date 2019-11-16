CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
625 FPUS51 KOKX 160821
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
CTZ005-162215-
Northern Fairfield-
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows 13 to 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
$$
CTZ009-162215-
Southern Fairfield-
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light sleet in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ006-162215-
Northern New Haven-
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
$$
CTZ010-162215-
Southern New Haven-
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
$$
CTZ007-162215-
Northern Middlesex-
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
$$
CTZ011-162215-
Southern Middlesex-
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ008-162215-
Northern New London-
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light sleet in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ012-162215-
Southern New London-
321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
