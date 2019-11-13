CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
_____
997 FPUS51 KOKX 130830
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
CTZ005-132115-
Northern Fairfield-
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ009-132115-
Southern Fairfield-
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ006-132115-
Northern New Haven-
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ010-132115-
Southern New Haven-
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain with patchy
drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ007-132115-
Northern Middlesex-
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain with patchy
drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ011-132115-
Southern Middlesex-
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
CTZ008-132115-
Northern New London-
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain
and drizzle in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ012-132115-
Southern New London-
330 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and drizzle. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
_____
