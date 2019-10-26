CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
_____
237 FPUS51 KOKX 260837
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
CTZ005-262030-
Northern Fairfield-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ009-262030-
Southern Fairfield-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ006-262030-
Northern New Haven-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ010-262030-
Southern New Haven-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ007-262030-
Northern Middlesex-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ011-262030-
Southern Middlesex-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ008-262030-
Northern New London-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ012-262030-
Southern New London-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
