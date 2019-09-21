CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

Northern Fairfield-

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New Haven-

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New London-

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

306 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

