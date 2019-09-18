CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

_____

870 FPUS51 KOKX 180726

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

CTZ005-182015-

Northern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-182015-

Southern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-182015-

Northern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-182015-

Southern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-182015-

Northern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-182015-

Southern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-182015-

Northern New London-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-182015-

Southern New London-

326 AM EDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

