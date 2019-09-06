CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019
_____
115 FPUS51 KOKX 060743
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
CTZ005-062200-
Northern Fairfield-
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ009-062200-
Southern Fairfield-
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ006-062200-
Northern New Haven-
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ010-062200-
Southern New Haven-
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ007-062200-
Northern Middlesex-
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ011-062200-
Southern Middlesex-
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ008-062200-
Northern New London-
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ012-062200-
Southern New London-
343 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather