CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
_____
858 FPUS51 KOKX 080743
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
CTZ005-082200-
Northern Fairfield-
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ009-082200-
Southern Fairfield-
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ006-082200-
Northern New Haven-
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ010-082200-
Southern New Haven-
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ007-082200-
Northern Middlesex-
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ011-082200-
Southern Middlesex-
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ008-082200-
Northern New London-
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ012-082200-
Southern New London-
343 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
