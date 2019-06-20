CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
Northern Fairfield-
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Fairfield-
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the
evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern New Haven-
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern New Haven-
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Middlesex-
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Middlesex-
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern New London-
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern New London-
339 AM EDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
