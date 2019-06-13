CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

206 FPUS51 KOKX 130747

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

CTZ005-132130-

Northern Fairfield-

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ009-132130-

Southern Fairfield-

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ006-132130-

Northern New Haven-

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ010-132130-

Southern New Haven-

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ007-132130-

Northern Middlesex-

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ011-132130-

Southern Middlesex-

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Areas of fog.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ008-132130-

Northern New London-

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Areas of fog.

Cooler with highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ012-132130-

Southern New London-

347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Areas of fog.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

