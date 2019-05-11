CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

Northern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ009-112030-

Southern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ006-112030-

Northern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ010-112030-

Southern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ007-112030-

Northern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ011-112030-

Southern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ008-112030-

Northern New London-

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ012-112030-

Southern New London-

335 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

