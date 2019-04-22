CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

601 FPUS51 KOKX 220710

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

CTZ005-222015-

Northern Fairfield-

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ009-222015-

Southern Fairfield-

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-222015-

Northern New Haven-

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ010-222015-

Southern New Haven-

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-222015-

Northern Middlesex-

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning,

then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ011-222015-

Southern Middlesex-

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning,

then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-222015-

Northern New London-

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning,

then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ012-222015-

Southern New London-

310 AM EDT Mon Apr 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning,

then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

