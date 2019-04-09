CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

195 FPUS51 KOKX 090741

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

CTZ005-092015-

Northern Fairfield-

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ009-092015-

Southern Fairfield-

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ006-092015-

Northern New Haven-

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ010-092015-

Southern New Haven-

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ007-092015-

Northern Middlesex-

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ011-092015-

Southern Middlesex-

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ008-092015-

Northern New London-

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

CTZ012-092015-

Southern New London-

341 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

