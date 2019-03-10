CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019
_____
927 FPUS51 KOKX 100916
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
CTZ005-102030-
Northern Fairfield-
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow early. Freezing rain early. Rain. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ009-102030-
Southern Fairfield-
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow early, then rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ006-102030-
Northern New Haven-
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain early, then rain this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ010-102030-
Southern New Haven-
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow early, then rain. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ007-102030-
Northern Middlesex-
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain early. Rain. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ011-102030-
Southern Middlesex-
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
.TODAY...Snow and rain early, then rain this afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ008-102030-
Northern New London-
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow early, then
snow, freezing rain and sleet this morning. Rain. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ012-102030-
Southern New London-
516 AM EDT Sun Mar 10 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow early, then snow and
sleet this morning. Rain. Snow and sleet accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather