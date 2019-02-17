CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

Northern Fairfield-

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, light sleet,

freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain with rain likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern New Haven-

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Freezing rain and light sleet likely in

the morning. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern New Haven-

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow this evening, then snow, freezing

rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Light

sleet, freezing rain and rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely this evening, then snow, freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Freezing rain, light sleet and snow

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely this evening, then snow, freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light sleet, snow and freezing rain

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet, freezing rain and rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern New London-

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely this evening, then snow, freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow with freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern New London-

344 PM EST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow likely this evening, then snow, freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain, light sleet, snow and freezing rain

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation

up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain with rain likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

