CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

861 FPUS51 KOKX 200301

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

CTZ009-200930-

Southern Fairfield-

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST SUNDAY THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely, a chance of

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 12 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ005-200930-

Northern Fairfield-

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain, rain and sleet after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Additional ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 13 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ010-200930-

Southern New Haven-

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST SUNDAY THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely, a chance of

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,

sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ006-200930-

Northern New Haven-

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain, rain and sleet after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Additional ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 16 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ011-200930-

Southern Middlesex-

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST SUNDAY THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely, a chance of

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

13 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,

sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ007-200930-

Northern Middlesex-

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Additional ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely, a chance of

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ012-200930-

Southern New London-

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST SUNDAY THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,

sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ008-200930-

Northern New London-

1001 PM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,

sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather