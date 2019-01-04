CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

_____

205 FPUS51 KOKX 040839

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

CTZ009-042115-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ005-042115-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-042115-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ006-042115-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-042115-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-042115-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-042115-

Southern New London-

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-042115-

Northern New London-

339 AM EST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

