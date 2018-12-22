CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

757 FPUS51 KOKX 220708

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

CTZ005-221015-

Northern Fairfield-

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ009-221015-

Southern Fairfield-

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-221015-

Northern New Haven-

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ010-221015-

Southern New Haven-

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ007-221015-

Northern Middlesex-

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ011-221015-

Southern Middlesex-

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ008-221015-

Northern New London-

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ012-221015-

Southern New London-

208 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather