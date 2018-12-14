CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018
393 FPUS51 KOKX 141045
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
CTZ005-142300-
Northern Fairfield-
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle this
morning. Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of
drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ009-142300-
Southern Fairfield-
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of
drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-142300-
Northern New Haven-
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle this
morning. Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of
drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ010-142300-
Southern New Haven-
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of
drizzle in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-142300-
Northern Middlesex-
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain or freezing
drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain or drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of
drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ011-142300-
Southern Middlesex-
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or
drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of
drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ008-142300-
Northern New London-
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain or drizzle this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ012-142300-
Southern New London-
545 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain or drizzle this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of
drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
