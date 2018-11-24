CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern New London-

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern New London-

319 AM EST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

