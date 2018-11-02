CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

030 FPUS51 KOKX 022033

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

CTZ005-030815-

Northern Fairfield-

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ009-030815-

Southern Fairfield-

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ006-030815-

Northern New Haven-

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ010-030815-

Southern New Haven-

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ007-030815-

Northern Middlesex-

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-030815-

Southern Middlesex-

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ008-030815-

Northern New London-

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-030815-

Southern New London-

433 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

