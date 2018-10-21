CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

_____

947 FPUS51 KOKX 211618

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

CTZ005-212030-

Northern Fairfield-

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-212030-

Northern New Haven-

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-212030-

Northern Middlesex-

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ008-212030-

Northern New London-

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ009-212030-

Southern Fairfield-

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-212030-

Southern New Haven-

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around

50. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-212030-

Southern Middlesex-

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ012-212030-

Southern New London-

1218 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather