CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
746 FPUS51 KOKX 081937
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
CTZ005-090830-
Northern Fairfield-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-090830-
Northern New Haven-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-090830-
Northern Middlesex-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Isolated
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ008-090830-
Northern New London-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ009-090830-
Southern Fairfield-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog this evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-090830-
Southern New Haven-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle with isolated showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ011-090830-
Southern Middlesex-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ012-090830-
Southern New London-
337 PM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog this evening.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
