CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

CTZ009-012015-

Southern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ005-012015-

Northern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ010-012015-

Southern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ006-012015-

Northern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ011-012015-

Southern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ007-012015-

Northern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ012-012015-

Southern New London-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ008-012015-

Northern New London-

315 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

