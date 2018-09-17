CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

689 FPUS51 KOKX 172253

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

CTZ005-180815-

Northern Fairfield-

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-180815-

Northern New Haven-

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-180815-

Northern Middlesex-

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-180815-

Northern New London-

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ009-180815-

Southern Fairfield-

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-180815-

Southern New Haven-

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-180815-

Southern Middlesex-

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-180815-

Southern New London-

653 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

