CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
366 FPUS51 KOKX 161936
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
CTZ005-170815-
Northern Fairfield-
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ006-170815-
Northern New Haven-
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ007-170815-
Northern Middlesex-
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ008-170815-
Northern New London-
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ009-170815-
Southern Fairfield-
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ010-170815-
Southern New Haven-
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ011-170815-
Southern Middlesex-
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ012-170815-
Southern New London-
336 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
