CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

_____

531 FPUS51 KOKX 121100

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

CTZ005-122015-

Northern Fairfield-

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-122015-

Northern New Haven-

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-122015-

Northern Middlesex-

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-122015-

Northern New London-

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-122015-

Southern Fairfield-

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CTZ010-122015-

Southern New Haven-

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-122015-

Southern Middlesex-

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-122015-

Southern New London-

700 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather