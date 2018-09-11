CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

750 FPUS51 KOKX 111702

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

CTZ005-112030-

Northern Fairfield-

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5

mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

CTZ006-112030-

Northern New Haven-

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

CTZ007-112030-

Northern Middlesex-

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

CTZ008-112030-

Northern New London-

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ009-112030-

Southern Fairfield-

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Humid with lows around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

CTZ010-112030-

Southern New Haven-

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Humid with lows

around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

CTZ011-112030-

Southern Middlesex-

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Humid with lows

around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ012-112030-

Southern New London-

102 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Humid with lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Maloit

