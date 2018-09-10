CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
829 FPUS51 KOKX 102029
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
CTZ005-110900-
Northern Fairfield-
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain this evening, then a chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as cool. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-110900-
Northern New Haven-
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph this evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as cool. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-110900-
Northern Middlesex-
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph this evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as cool. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ008-110900-
Northern New London-
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph this evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as cool. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ009-110900-
Southern Fairfield-
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EDT TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 2 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely this evening, then a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-110900-
Southern New Haven-
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph this evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as cool. Humid with highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ011-110900-
Southern Middlesex-
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ012-110900-
Southern New London-
429 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
