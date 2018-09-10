CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

001 FPUS51 KOKX 100115

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

CTZ005-100815-

Northern Fairfield-

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-100815-

Southern Fairfield-

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-100815-

Northern New Haven-

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-100815-

Southern New Haven-

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 1 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-100815-

Northern Middlesex-

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-100815-

Southern Middlesex-

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-100815-

Northern New London-

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-100815-

Southern New London-

915 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

