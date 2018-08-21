CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

CTZ005-212030-

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ006-212030-

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ007-212030-

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ008-212030-

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ009-212030-

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

CTZ010-212030-

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ011-212030-

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-212030-

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

