CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

859 FPUS51 KOKX 141056

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

CTZ009-142100-

Southern Fairfield-

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ005-142100-

Northern Fairfield-

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ010-142100-

Southern New Haven-

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ006-142100-

Northern New Haven-

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ011-142100-

Southern Middlesex-

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-142100-

Northern Middlesex-

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ012-142100-

Southern New London-

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-142100-

Northern New London-

656 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather