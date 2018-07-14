CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

Northern Fairfield-

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Fairfield-

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New Haven-

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New Haven-

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New London-

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

1241 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

