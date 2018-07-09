CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

CTZ005-090815-

Northern Fairfield-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-090815-

Northern New Haven-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ007-090815-

Northern Middlesex-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ008-090815-

Northern New London-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ009-090815-

Southern Fairfield-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ010-090815-

Southern New Haven-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-090815-

Southern Middlesex-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-090815-

Southern New London-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

