CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

284 FPUS51 KOKX 030609

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

CTZ005-030815-

Northern Fairfield-

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 101 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ009-030815-

Southern Fairfield-

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ006-030815-

Northern New Haven-

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

102 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ010-030815-

Southern New Haven-

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 102 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ007-030815-

Northern Middlesex-

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ011-030815-

Southern Middlesex-

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-030815-

Northern New London-

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-030815-

Southern New London-

209 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather