Published 3:17 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
Northern Fairfield-
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern New Haven-
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Middlesex-
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern New London-
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Fairfield-
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern New Haven-
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Middlesex-
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern New London-
315 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
