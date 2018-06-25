CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

123 FPUS51 KOKX 250349

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

CTZ005-250900-

Northern Fairfield-

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ006-250900-

Northern New Haven-

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ007-250900-

Northern Middlesex-

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CTZ008-250900-

Northern New London-

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ009-250900-

Southern Fairfield-

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ010-250900-

Southern New Haven-

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ011-250900-

Southern Middlesex-

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ012-250900-

Southern New London-

1149 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

