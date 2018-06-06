CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

_____

814 FPUS51 KBOX 061716

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018

CTZ002-062000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-062000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-062000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

