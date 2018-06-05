CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

549 FPUS51 KALY 051913

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

311 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

CTZ001-060800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

311 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-060800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

311 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

