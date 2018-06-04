CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

487 FPUS51 KALY 042319

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

718 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

CTZ001-050800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

718 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-050800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

718 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

