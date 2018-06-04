CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
718 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
CTZ001-050800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
718 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
CTZ013-050800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
718 PM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small
hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
